'Legends of Tomorrow': Ray and Nora's Worst Pillow Talk Ever (VIDEO)

It's not like the devil makes him do it, but we're close!

Now that the demon Neron has switched vessels from Constantine's ex (Christian Keyes) to Ray (Brandon Routh), the sweetest of the Legends of Tomorrow is now not so sweet. In fact, he's downright deadly at times.

In this exclusive clip from tonight's episode, "Egg MacGuffin," the Atom-ic nice guy keeps watch over the bedridden Nora (Courtney Ford) — still unconscious from her showdown with Neron last week — and suddenly finds himself showing some sinister symptoms of his own.

Given that Routh and Ford are real-life marrieds, we can only imagine the scene's outtakes.

In other news, the episode also marks what may count as the first official date for Nate (Nick Zano) and Zari (Tala Ashe), while two other Legends get an offer that could alter their futures with the team. And no, there's still no Beebo.

DC's Legends of Tomorrow, Mondays, 8/7c, The CW