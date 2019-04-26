'Fear the Walking Dead': Check out the Intense, New Season 5 Teaser (VIDEO)

"Whatever comes next, how bad could it be?"

If we're talking Fear the Walking Dead, the answer is that it could be very, very, very bad. That's the sense we get, anyway, from the new Season 5 teaser, which drops exclusively here at TV Insider, courtesy of AMC.

So much has changed in the world that The Walking Dead spinoff inhabits, with the disintegration of the post-apocalyptic world and, for the show itself, major cast changes (only Alycia Debnam-Carey is left from the original cast).

But as the world becomes more run over with the dead, the challenge is always for our survivors to continue to live. Returning cast members for Season 5 include Colman Domingo, Danay Garcia, Garret Dillahunt, Maggie Grace, Jenna Elfman, Alexa Nisenson and the latest Walking Dead crossover character, Dwight, played by Austin Amelio. Ruben Blades, who played Daniel Salazar in the first three seasons of FTWD, is also set to return.

Based on the teaser below, those challenges are only going to multiply. Take a look here:

Fear the Walking Dead, Season 5 premiere, Sunday, June 2, 9/8c, AMC