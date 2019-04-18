More 'Last Man Standing'! Fox Renews Comedy for Season 8

On the eve of Last Man Standing's milestone 150th episode, Fox has announced that the show's been renewed for the upcoming 2019-2020 season.

The series starring Tim Allen will return for its second on the network and eighth overall — the show originally aired on ABC from 2011-2017. Last Man Standing, follows the Baxter family, comprised of three daughters, a wife and father Mike (Allen) who tries to maintain his masculine identity day-to-day.

"Hard to believe Last Man Standing hits 150 episodes this week and it gets better with another upcoming season at FOX!" said Allen in a statement. "Great news for all of us who are creating these stories and working our pants off to make you all laugh."

"It's another big high-five to the legions of loyal fans who have faithfully kept us front and center and huge on the radar. Thanks to our family at FOX who continue to make us feel so at home. Man, if we keep this up, they might have to call our show: Last Man Unable to Stand."

Last Man Standing averages 11 million multi-platform viewers ranking it as the top scripted series on Friday nights. The show holds a 29 percent lead over the second-highest rated show Blue Bloods on CBS.

"Last Man Standing roared out of the gate on FOX, and has maintained its ratings dominance ever since," said President of Entertainment for Fox Entertainment, Michael Thorn. "Much of that credit goes to the incredibly funny and talented Tim Allen, not to mention Nancy, Hector and the rest of the show's great cast.

"We'd like to thank Kevin, Matt and the entire crew, along with our partners at 20th Century Fox Television, for overseeing one of television's most popular comedies. We'd also like to congratulate them all on reaching 150 episodes – a milestone that's well-deserved."

The show's 150th episode, "Yass Queen," airs April 19 on the network and, in celebration, fans can stream the original pilot on Twitter for 12 hours beginning at 9 a/8c.

