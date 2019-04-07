'Veep': Reid Scott Teases the Final Episode, Talks About Collaborating With Writers & More (VIDEO)

It may be the final season of HBO's Veep, but that doesn't mean the party's over for Selina Meyer and her team.

Reid Scott, who plays Dan Egan on the hit comedy, sat down recently with TV Guide Magazine's Senior Writer Damian Holbrook to discuss what's next as the story approaches its end. They talk about everything from the collaboration process between Scott and the writers, how the show will finish, and more.

'Veep' Boss Talks Selina's 2020 Campaign & What to Expect From the Final Episode 'In a perfect world, a last episode should give you a sense of what the episodes you're never going to see might've been about,' the EP shares.

"It's very collaborative in that the tone was set very early on, you know, just how to keep it real and authentic and fresh in the moment," Scott says.

As for the final episode, Scott is setting the bar high for fans' hopes as he says, "I think it's one of the greatest episodes in the series and I think the audience is really gonna be, not only very entertained, but really satisfied with where it ends up."

See what else the star has to say in the video below, and don't miss Veep on HBO.

Veep, Sundays, 10:30/9:30c, HBO