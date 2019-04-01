The Nurses Ball Returns to 'General Hospital' — Plus, Watch Classic Episodes Now

Great news for fans of the Nurses Ball on General Hospital: Not only is the benefit within the show — which is dedicated to HIV/AIDS awareness and research — returning to Port Charles for another year, but ABC is giving fans of Nurses Ball shows a big treat!

Starting Monday, April 1, ABC is making past Nurses Ball episodes available to viewers. GH fans can simply go to ABC.com/nursesball or use the ABC app to view the shows. Best news of all? No sign-in required!

The "Best of the Nurses Ball 2014-2018" collection will be available from today through June 30. A total of 16 past episodes comprise the collection.

This year’s Nurses Ball episodes begin airing on Thursday, May 16.

Check out a fun memory from last year's event below:

The Nurses Ball episodes feature red carpet fashion and are jam-packed with awe-inspiring musical and dance performances, as well as plenty of intrigue, excitement and drama!

