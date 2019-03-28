'General Hospital' Recasts Valerie Spencer After Brytni Sarpy's Exit

Misguided Kristina Corinthos (Lexi Ainsworth) may be done with her pal Valerie, but General Hospital is not!

The ABC soap was down one law woman after Brytni Sarpy vacated her recurring role as Valerie Spencer to accept a contract gig as Elena Dawson on The Young and the Restless.

However, GH producers didn’t want to lose the character so it has recast the role of the Port Charles police detective with Paulina Bugembe.

Bugembe’s screen credits include For the People, The Good Place, and Scandal.

The actress has also produced, written, and directed the short films The Homecoming and Fight or Flight.

Watch for Bugembe to make her GH debut sometime in mid-April.

