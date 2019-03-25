Stevie Wonder Set to Rock SeriesFest's Season 5 Benefit in June

SeriesFest, the 2019 award-winning international television festival held in Denver from June 21-26, is bringing music of a legendary fashion this year.

Revealed on Monday, the festival announced that musician, songwriter, producer Stevie Wonder will headline his first-ever performance at the iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre on June 24. SeriesFest's Season 5 Benefit, A Celebration of TV and Music, features a special television presentation followed by Wonder's Red Rocks performance. Tickets go on sale March 29 at 10am MT at www.axs.com.

“We are beyond excited and truly honored to have the one and only Stevie Wonder as our ‘Centerpiece’ headliner for Season 5,” said SeriesFest founders Randi Kleiner and Kaily Smith Westbrook. “There is no bigger, bolder or more prolific storyteller than Stevie. This is going to be an incredibly memorable and special evening.”

At the age of 12, Wonder was the youngest recording artist to have achieved a #1 single with “Fingertips, Part 2”, and subsequently the first to simultaneously reach #1 on Billboard's Hot 100, R&B Singles and Album Charts. The beloved artist has amassed 49 Top Forty singles, 32 #1 singles and worldwide sales of over 100 million units. He has won 25 Grammy Awards, the prestigious Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, a Golden Globe and an Academy Award.

Paley Center for Media Announces Moderators for PaleyFest LA 2019 Among the moderators will be a few familiar faces from your favorite TV shows. Check out the complete list here!

SeriesFest includes six days of in-competition screenings, workshops, panels and never-before-seen sneak peeks and television premieres. More details on additional events at Season 5 will be coming soon.

For more information on attending SeriesFest, visit the website.