First Look: 'Parks and Recreation's Jim O'Heir Stops by 'The Neighborhood' (PHOTOS)

Get ready for comedy worlds to collide as Parks and Recreation's Jim O'Heir — you'd remember him as the lovably dorky Jerry Gergich — joins an episode of CBS' The Neighborhood.

TV Insider has your exclusive first look at his upcoming appearance slated for the April 1 episode of the network's No. 1 new comedy. Just don't expect a Jerry-like performance from the veteran character actor. In the episode titled "Welcome to the Camping Trip," he'll play a man named Maynard, a general store proprietor.

In the installment, the Johnsons invite the Butlers to go camping, and of course there will be differences along the way. For Dave (Max Greenfield), he'll have a difficult time understanding Calvin's (Cedric the Entertainer) idea of roughing it. Meanwhile, Gemma (Beth Behrs) and Tina (Tichina Arnold) will cross paths with Maynard (O'Heir) who they'll misjudge as he "may not be as friendly as he seems."

Below is the exclusive look at O'Heir's appearance, which seems to be received differently from the women as Gemma greets him with a smile and Tina is apprehensive.

Also, fans should expect some good campfire tunes, as star Max Greenfield will perform an original song during the episode. Below is another exclusive photo of the Johnsons and Butlers bonding around the ... bond fire.

Don't miss "Welcome to the Camping Trip" when it airs April 1 on CBS.

The Neighborhood, Mondays, 8/7c, CBS