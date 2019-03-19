Nat Geo WILD's 'Hunt for the Giant Squid' Spotlights the Elusive Sea Creature

In this age of the information superhighway, little is known about the giant squid. Outside of the fact that they live in the ocean, nothing is known of the world they inhabit. Probably not a single healthy live specimen has ever been seen by a scientist — until now.

In Hunt for the Giant Squid, National Geo WILD encounters some of the most unbelievable scenes nature has to offer with this elusive creature.

Giant squids are the largest invertebrates known from the genus Architeuthis. They are cephalopods, kin with octopus and cuttlefish. Noteworthy along with the three-meters long tentacles are the eyes of the giant squid which, at 25 centimeters in diameter, are as big as volleyballs.

Previous attempts to find the giant squid have largely failed. Using deep-sea submersibles equipped with state-of-the-art cameras, marine biologists venture deep into the icy waters of Antarctica in search of the bizarre and gigantic sea creatures that manage to survive in the hostile environment.

The scientist’s journey takes us into a world locked away under snow and ice to experience the magic spell of these ocean giants.

Hunt for the Giant Squid, Friday, March 22, 10/9c, Nat Geo WILD