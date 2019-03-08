'The Simpsons' Pulls Michael Jackson Episode After 'Leaving Neverland'

The Simpsons has decided to not air their Michael Jackson episode following the premiere of the documentary Leaving Neverland, which features two men who allege the singer sexually abused them when they were children.

The episode that was pulled was called “Stark Raving Dad,” and it featured the uncredited voice of Jackson, who played Leon Kompowsky.

"It feels clearly the only choice to make," executive producer James L. Brooks told The Wall Street Journal.

"This was a treasured episode. There are a lot of great memories we have wrapped up in that one, and this certainly doesn't allow them to remain.”

Leaving Neverland originally premiered at Sundance back in February, but it was released on HBO on Monday, March 4.

The two-part documentary focused on Wade Robson and James Safechuck, the two men who claimed Jackson abused them for years as young boys.

Along with The Simpsons, various radio stations have also decided to pull Jackson’s music.

Though some forms of media are taking a stand against Jackson, a number of fans and the Jackson estate continue to maintain the singer is innocent.

