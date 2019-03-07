Paris Jackson Breaks Silence After 'Leaving Neverland' Documentary Premiere

Paris Jackson has finally spoken out after the premiere of the controversial Leaving Neverland documentary on HBO.

The doc, which debuted on the premium cabler on Sunday, tells the stories of two men who claim Michael Jackson sexually abused them when they were children. Paris, who is 20 years old, hasn’t made an official statement regarding Leaving Neverland, but she did call out a tabloid on Twitter that claimed she believes her father is innocent.

'Leaving Neverland' Paints a Darker, Disturbing Portrait of Michael Jackson 'It's impossible not to feel the pain of these men,' Matt Roush writes of Jackson's alleged victims in the doc, which airs part two Monday.

"I actually haven’t made any statements yet, especially regarding how it affects my work life," she tweeted, according to Entertainment Tonight.

"You guys are reaching a bit. At least this wasn’t a disgusting and attacking article though."

y’all take my life more seriously than i do. calm yo tittaaaaysss — Paris-Michael K. J. (@ParisJackson) March 7, 2019

This comes days after the film aired in two parts, featuring two of Jackson’s accusers, James Safechuck and Wade Robson. Both men claim they had sexual relationships with the late singer when they were young boys — Safechuck was just 10 years old and Robson was just 7 years old when the alleged abuse first occurred.

The Jackson family has condemned the documentary since its premiere and claim it’s "unvetted propaganda to shamelessly exploit an innocent man no longer here to defend himself."

