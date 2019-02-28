'Windy City Rehab' Host Alison Victoria Ain't Blowing Smoke: 'Chicago Is a Tough Town' (VIDEO)

Between The Chi, Dick Wolf's Chicago trilogy and, well, the news, Chi Town has been in the spotlight a lot lately — but it's not all high drama and horrifying headlines.

Over on HGTV, the town that gave us Harrison Ford, Jennifer Hudson, and so many John Hughes movie settings is getting some major love — and improved property values — from Alison Victoria.

The Windy City Rehab host and local girl made good sat down with us to talk about her wildly watchable home-reno show and how working in the City of Big Shoulders requires a thick skin and heavy coats.

In addition, Victoria reveals the one house-flipping project that went so well, it wound up not making the cut this season.

Windy City Rehab, Tuesdays, 9/8c, HGTV