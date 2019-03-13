Michael McKean's Best Roles, From 'Laverne & Shirley' to 'Better Call Saul'

Host Michael McKean, as seen on Cooking Channel’s Food: Fact or Fiction? Season 2

Michael McKean’s versatility has helped him thrive in Hollywood. His latest gig: debunking culinary tall tales on Food: Fact or Fiction?

(Tonight, he heads to the Windy City, where he’ll determine whether Chicago deep dish is real pizza.) With hundreds of credits on his résumé, there are so many onscreen versions of McKean to love. Which is your favorite?

Food: Fact or Fiction?

McKean’s wry humor shines through on each episode. His take on caffeine allegedly stunting growth in youths? “If you wish you were a few inches taller, don’t blame the coffee you had as a kid.”

Better Call Saul

On AMC’s Breaking Bad prequel, the actor channeled his gruff side as Chuck McGill, a lawyer with a self-proclaimed debilitating hypersensitivity to electromagnetism. (Seasons 1–3 available on Netflix)

This Is Spinal Tap

A droll McKean plays the clueless lead singer of the English metal band Spinal Tap in this 1984 “mockumentary.” Sample wisdom: “There’s such a fine line between stupid and, uh, clever.” (Available for purchase on iTunes and Google Play)

Laverne & Shirley

Lovable Lenny (McKean) and Squiggy (David L. Lander)—the title characters’ goofball neighbors—provided the broad laughs on the 1976–83 sitcom. (Check listings on MeTV)

Food: Fact or Fiction?, Thursdays, 10/9c, Cooking Channel