'Chicago Fire-P.D.' Crossover First Look: Cruz Offers to Help Halstead (VIDEO)

Fans often see the Chicago series crossover with each other and on Wednesday night, two of the three franchises — Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D. — will be sharing a storyline.

On Fire's episode, "What I Saw," a firehouse lockbox key goes missing and robberies begin to occur which means CPD’s Voight (guest star Jason Beghe) is on the case, investigating the situation. The take-no-BS cop suspects it might be another firefighter.

After receiving support from Chief Boden (Eamonn Walker), Cruz (Joe Minoso) agrees to go undercover.

On P.D.'s episode, titled "Good Men," using information from Cruz (Minoso), Intelligence chases down the robbery crew that’s been using the lockbox key. But "Voight finds himself under pressure to bring the crew to justice without tarnishing the reputation of a murdered firefighter who might have been involved."

In the exclusive clip below, Cruz wants to help out Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer) and the rest of the detectives in any way he can, even though he might be putting himself in danger. Watch it below:

Chicago Fire, Wednesdays, 9/8c, NBC

Chicago P.D., Wednesdays, 10/9c, NBC