'Riverdale' Sneak Peek: The Midnight Club Reunites Decades Later in 'Bizarrodale' (VIDEO)

Strange things are always afoot in Riverdale, but in this week's episode, "Chapter Forty-Seven: Bizarrodale," peculiar events are bringing the long-retired Midnight Club back together again.

In an exclusive sneak peek from the episode, airing February 6, a mysterious letter sent to the Midnight Club members requests their presence at Riverdale High to resume ascension night from all those years ago. Confusion sets in as Hermione (Marisol Nichols) asks aloud, "I thought you caught the 'Gargoyle King', FP?"

But FP (Skeet Ulrich) is quick to reveal that Tall Boy (Scott McNeil) — the last known "Gargoyle King" — was only posing as the masked figure during drug deals. Of course, some of these parents have reservations when it comes to re-starting a potentially life-threatening game.

"We're not really taking this seriously, are we?" Hermione continues to press, but Tom (Martin Cummins) insists that they partake in the game to protect their children. "I think we have to assume that this is real, if only for our kids sake," he encourages.

But why have the letters been sent at all? Penelope (Nathalie Boltt) points out that Sierra (Robin Givens) and Tom's impending marriage has something to do with the Gargoyle King's motives. As Penelope's words sink in, more and more of the Riverdale parents are persuaded to partake in the game, but there's a catch.

Find out what small detail could derail the plan in the clip below, and tune into Riverdale's latest episode to find out if the Midnight Club follows through with the Gargoyle King's request.

Riverdale, Wednesdays, 8/7c, The CW