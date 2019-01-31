Michelle Forbes to Guest Star on 'Grey's Anatomy' in Mysterious Role

Berlin Station actress Michelle Forbes is making a pit stop in Seattle when she joins the 15th season of Grey's Anatomy in a guest role.

While no details on the identity of her character have been released, TV Line hints she could playing Jo's (Camilla Luddington) estranged mother. This is going off of the fact that Luddington recently eluded to a drop-in from Jo's mother this season.

Then again, the long-running medical drama also recently announced Dirty Dancing alum Jennifer Grey is joining the show in another mysterious recurring role. Could she be Jo's mom? Time will tell!

And as Grey's is only airing its 11th episode of Season 15 on January 31, we still have a ways to go. In fact, with ABC recently adding three additional installments, we're in for a whopping 25 episodes, so we're not even halfway done!

Forbes' addition to the cast isn't too surprising as the acting vet's appeared in many big title shows. Among some of the actresses credits are Orphan Black, Chicago Fire, The Killing, True Blood, Prison Break, 24, and Star Trek: The Next Generation.

Everything We Know About the Rest of 'Grey's Anatomy' Season 15 With the increased episode order ABC announced this week, we're not even a third of the way through the season!

Hopefully more definitive details will come to light in the coming weeks!

Grey's Anatomy, Thursdays, 8/7c, ABC