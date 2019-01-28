'AGT: The Champions': Ventriloquist Paul Zerdin Returns to Bring the Laughs (VIDEO)

It's always exciting to see new talent take the America's Got Talent stage, but it's been a pleasure to catch up with former winners and favorites on NBC's America's Got Talent: The Champions.

In this week's competition, Paul Zerdin returns to play for the title once more! Fans will remember Zerdin as a talented ventriloquist who took home the Season 10 title.

TV Insider has your sneak peek at his latest routine, which this time, doesn't include a puppet.

Taking to the stage, Zerdin tells the judges and audience about his love for elevators. The comedic ventriloquist then proceeds to launch into a bit, saying, "The busier the elevator, the better."

Below, see the clip ahead of Monday night's show, and don't forget to tune in to find out if Zerdin will move forward in the competition!

America's Got Talent: The Champions, Mondays, 8/7c, NBC