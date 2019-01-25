What's Coming and Going From Netflix in February 2019
February is gearing up to be a good month for Netflix subscribers with a new round of titles slated to premiere in the coming weeks.
Starting February 1, check out Orange Is the New Black's Natasha Lyonne in Russian Doll, a series with a grim Groundhog's Day twist. That same day brings the debut of the buzzed-about film Velvet Buzzsaw, starring Jake Gyllenhaal.
For those in search of nostalgia, check out the Jaws film collection which also joins the service at the beginning of the month. On February 8, catch Season 3 of the streamer's hit series One Day at a Time and mark your calendars for the February 15 premiere of The Umbrella Academy.
For the full breakdown of everything coming to (and leaving) Netflix in February, scroll down.
Available This Month On Netflix:
February 1
About a Boy
American Pie
American Pie 2
American Wedding
As Good as It Gets
Billy Elliot
Dear Ex — NETFLIX FILM
Final Destination
Free Rein: Valentine's Day — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Hairspray
Hostel
Jaws
Jaws 2
Jaws 3
Jaws: The Revenge
Personal Shopper
Pretty in Pink
Russian Doll — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Siempre bruja — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Edge of Seventeen
True: Happy Hearts Day — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Velvet Buzzsaw — NETFLIX FILM
February 2
Bordertown: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Romance is a Bonus Book (Streaming Every Saturday) — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
February 3
Disney's Beverly Hills Chiuahua
February 5
Ray Romano: Right Here, Around the Corner — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
February 6
The Soloist
February 8
¡Nailed It! México — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
El árbol de la sangre — NETFLIX FILM
High Flying Bird — NETFLIX FILM
Kevin Hart's Guide to Black History — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
One Day at a Time: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
ReMastered: The Two Killings of Sam Cooke — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Unauthorized Living — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
February 9
The Break: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
February 10
Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 2 (Streaming Every Sunday) — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
February 11
Flavorful Origins: Chaoshan Cuisine — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Little Women
February 14
Dating Around — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Ken Jeong: You Complete Me, Ho — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
February 15
Larry Charles' Dangerous World of Comedy — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Breaker Upperers — NETFLIX FILM
The Dragon Prince: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Umbrella Academy — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Yucatan — NETFLIX FILM
February 16
Black Sea
Studio 54
The 40-Year-Old Virgin
February 21
The Drug King — NETFLIX FILM
February 22
Chef's Table: Volume 6 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Firebrand — NETFLIX FILM
GO! Vive a tu manera — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Paddleton — NETFLIX FILM
Paris Is Us (Paris est à nous) — NETFLIX FILM
Rebellion: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Suburra: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Big Family Cooking Showdown: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Photographer of Mauthausen — NETFLIX FILM
Workin' Moms — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
February 25
Dolphin Tale 2
February 26
Our Idiot Brother
February 27
Unsolved: Tupac & Biggie
February 28
Jeopardy!: Collection 2
The Rebound
Leaving This Month:
Black Dynamite
Bride of Chucky
Children of Men
Clerks
Disney's The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement
Ella Enchanted
Lara Croft: Tomb Raider
Queer as Folk: Seasons 1-4
Queer as Folk: The Final Season
Shaun of the Dead
The Big Lebowski
The Bourne Ultimatum
Woman in Gold
Cabin Fever
Sing
Disney's Girl Meets World: Seasons 1-3
Piranha