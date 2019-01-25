What's Coming and Going From Netflix in February 2019

February is gearing up to be a good month for Netflix subscribers with a new round of titles slated to premiere in the coming weeks.

Starting February 1, check out Orange Is the New Black's Natasha Lyonne in Russian Doll, a series with a grim Groundhog's Day twist. That same day brings the debut of the buzzed-about film Velvet Buzzsaw, starring Jake Gyllenhaal.

For those in search of nostalgia, check out the Jaws film collection which also joins the service at the beginning of the month. On February 8, catch Season 3 of the streamer's hit series One Day at a Time and mark your calendars for the February 15 premiere of The Umbrella Academy.

For the full breakdown of everything coming to (and leaving) Netflix in February, scroll down.

Available This Month On Netflix:

February 1

About a Boy

American Pie

American Pie 2

American Wedding

As Good as It Gets

Billy Elliot

Dear Ex — NETFLIX FILM

Final Destination

Free Rein: Valentine's Day — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Hairspray

Hostel

Jaws

Jaws 2

Jaws 3

Jaws: The Revenge

Personal Shopper

Pretty in Pink

Russian Doll — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Siempre bruja — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Edge of Seventeen

True: Happy Hearts Day — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Velvet Buzzsaw — NETFLIX FILM

February 2

Bordertown: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Romance is a Bonus Book (Streaming Every Saturday) — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

February 3

Disney's Beverly Hills Chiuahua

February 5

Ray Romano: Right Here, Around the Corner — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

February 6

The Soloist

February 8

¡Nailed It! México — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

El árbol de la sangre — NETFLIX FILM

High Flying Bird — NETFLIX FILM

Kevin Hart's Guide to Black History — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

One Day at a Time: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

ReMastered: The Two Killings of Sam Cooke — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Unauthorized Living — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

February 9

The Break: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

February 10

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 2 (Streaming Every Sunday) — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

February 11

Flavorful Origins: Chaoshan Cuisine — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Little Women

February 14

Dating Around — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Ken Jeong: You Complete Me, Ho — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

February 15

Larry Charles' Dangerous World of Comedy — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Breaker Upperers — NETFLIX FILM

The Dragon Prince: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Umbrella Academy — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Yucatan — NETFLIX FILM

February 16

Black Sea

Studio 54

The 40-Year-Old Virgin

February 21

The Drug King — NETFLIX FILM

February 22

Chef's Table: Volume 6 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Firebrand — NETFLIX FILM

GO! Vive a tu manera — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Paddleton — NETFLIX FILM

Paris Is Us (Paris est à nous) — NETFLIX FILM

Rebellion: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Suburra: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Big Family Cooking Showdown: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Photographer of Mauthausen — NETFLIX FILM

Workin' Moms — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

February 25

Dolphin Tale 2

February 26

Our Idiot Brother

February 27

Unsolved: Tupac & Biggie

February 28

Jeopardy!: Collection 2

The Rebound

Leaving This Month:

Black Dynamite

Bride of Chucky

Children of Men

Clerks

Disney's The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement

Ella Enchanted

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider

Queer as Folk: Seasons 1-4

Queer as Folk: The Final Season

Shaun of the Dead

The Big Lebowski

The Bourne Ultimatum

Woman in Gold

Cabin Fever

Sing

Disney's Girl Meets World: Seasons 1-3

Piranha