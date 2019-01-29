Not a Football Fan? What to Watch Instead of Super Bowl LIII

Wings, nachos, beer, commercials, and good ol' football.

Sunday, February 3 is Super Bowl LIII featuring the New England Patriots facing off with the Los Angeles Rams, and the big game kicks off at 6:30/5:30c at Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium on CBS.

This year's Pepsi Halftime Show will be headlined by Maroon 5. Adam Levine and his bandmates will also be be joined by rappers Travis Scott and Big Boi while Gladys Knight will sing the National Anthem.

But in case you're not a Tom Brady or Jared Goff fan, here's a comprehensive list of what else is on Sunday night outside of football. Check it out below:

What to Watch Besides the Super Bowl

ABC: America's Funniest Home Videos, 7/8c (repeats); Shark Tank, 9/8c (repeats)



The CW: Supergirl, 8/7c (repeats); Charmed, 9/8c (repeats)

Fox: The Simpsons, 7/6c; Bob's Burgers, 7:30/6:30c; The Simpsons, 8/7c; Bob's Burgers 8:30/7:30c; Family Guy, 9/8c; The Cool Kids, 9:30/8:30c (all repeats)



NBC: America's Got Talent, 7/6c - 10/9c (repeats)



A&E: The First 48, 7/6c; The First 48: Homicide Squad, 8/7c - 10/9c (repeats)



Bravo: The Real Housewives of Atlanta, 7/6c; The Real Housewives of New Jersey, 9/8c (repeats)



CNBC: American Greed, 7/6c - 10/9c (marathon)

Comedy Central: The Office, 7/6c - 9:30/8:30c (marathon)



Discovery: Alaska: The Last Frontier, 7/6c - 10/9c (marathon)

E!: Total Bellas, 7/6c - 10/9c (marathon)



Food Network: Worst Cooks in America, 7/6c - 10/9c (new episode at 10/9c)

GSN: Family Feud, 7/6c - 10/9c (marathon)

History Channel: Ancient Aliens, 7/6c - 10/9c (marathon)



HGTV: Beachfront Bargain Hunt, 7/6c - 8:30/7:30c; Caribbean Life, 9/8c - 9:30/8:30c (repeats)

HLN: Forensic Files, 7/6c - 10/9c (marathon)



OWN: Police Women of Dallas, 7/6c - 10/9c (marathon)



Oxygen: Snapped, 7/6c - 10/9c (marathon)



Paramount Network: Cops, 7/6c - 10/9c (marathon)



Pop: Charmed, 7/6c - 10/9c (marathon)

Reelz: World's Most Evil Killer, 7/8c - 10/9c (marathon)

Starz: Counterpart, 7/8c - 10/9c (new episode at 8/7c)

TLC: Dr. Pimple Popper, 7/8c - 10/9c (marathon)

TV Land: Reba, 7/8c - 10/9c (marathon)



WEtv: Law & Order, 7/8c - 10/9c (marathon)