'Charmed' Sneak Peek: Will Harry Be Stuck for Eternity in 'Hell-catraz?' (VIDEO)

It was nice knowing ya, Harry!

That could be the sentiment on Sunday's all-new episode of the CW reboot, Charmed, for everyone's favorite Whitelighter, Harry Greenwood (Rupert Evans). To catch you up, Harry was sent to "the Alcatraz of the Underworld" — aka "Hell-catraz" — by demon assassin Hunter Caine (Constantine Rousouli), and now our favorite half-sister witches are working hard to bring him back. But will they succeed?

In this exclusive clip courtesy of Warner Brothers and The CW, there's one major hitch in Macy (Madeleine Mantock) and Mel (Melonie Diaz) trying to get Harry back — the elders aren't as interested in rescuing Harry as the sisters.

Check out this preview, where they talk with elder Charity (Virginia Williams) about what they can do to bring Harry out of "Hell-catraz."

