Cozy Up With Hallmark's Winterfest Original Movie 'A Winter Princess'

A reverse of your typical princess tale, A Winter Princess tells a magical love story about two people from very different backgrounds but with so much in common.

In her year as the assistant event planner at Snowden Peak ski resort, Princess Carly (Natalie Hall) has been working incognito to avoid being labeled a spoiled diva. Suddenly, she is tasked by the owner, Alison, with running the resort’s 50th Anniversary Snow Ball by herself.

Things change for her when she sees a man, glued to his cellphone, step into the path of a motorcade of SUVs. Yanking him to safety, Carly and the man feel an undeniable spark.

He’s Jesse (Chris McNally), Alison’s handsome brother, who was asked to come and help with the resort’s festivities. Now Carly has an event-planning partner, whether she likes it or not.

The two decide on the old Summit Lodge as their venue and flirtatiously butt heads over the planning process. Through the teasing playfulness and banter, what’s on Carly’s mind is keeping her royal identity secret.

Noticing a package addressed to H.R.H. Carlotta, Jesse learns that she is “Her Royal Highness Princess Carlotta of Landora.” Not wanting to draw attention away from the resort’s celebrations with her royal status, Carly begs Jesse not to expose her.

To promote Snowden into a wonderful four-season vacation spot, the Snow Ball is converted into a fancy fundraising gala. But without a celebrity draw, investors are not interested, and Snowden Peak is put up for sale.

What the winter event of the season needs is someone with star power, fame or perhaps royalty that could entice some affluent socialites to come to the 50-year celebration of Snowden, a much beloved resort. Will Carly allow her royal identity to be exposed to save the resort?



A Winter Princess, Premieres, Friday, January 18, 8/7c, Hallmark Channel