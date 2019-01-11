Is Steve Harvey's Daytime Talk Show Leaving NBC?

Steve Harvey might be looking for a new home network this year.

The veteran TV host/producer/comedian is concerned over his show Steve's time slot at NBCUniversal because of Kelly Clarkson's upcoming show, he revealed during an interview at Variety's Entertainment Summit at CES in Las Vegas.

“I thought I was until they made an announcement a couple weeks ago that they wanted to give Kelly Clarkson the owned and operated NBC Networks, and that’s my slot. I don’t know if it sold — it’s not selling like they thought,” he said.

In September, it was announced that Clarkson was working with the peacock network to create her own daytime talk show, which will premiere in fall 2019.

The Grammy winner confirmed the news on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon that her show would be syndicated show, titled The Kelly Clarkson Show, and premiere before Ellen DeGeneres' long running daytime series.

Harvey admitted he was surprised NBCU didn't come to him directly. “I thought it would’ve been nice of them to come to me — as being the only dude that’s survived [in daytime TV] for them for seven years — and say, ‘Steve, we’re thinking about doing this.’ But no, they just made an announcement. So when you do that, I gotta make announcements, too,” he said.

“I’m an honorable guy and I’m just an old school guy and I just thought that you’re supposed to talk to people and go, ‘Look, you’ve been good business for us. This is what we’re thinking of doing. Are you okay with that?,'" he continued. "No, you don’t just put something in the paper and say, ‘I’m gonna make this move right here’ because it’s crazy. You look at the numbers on my show and it’s No. 4 in daytime television — it’s holding right there. I got a hit, so somebody’s gonna recognize that."

Harvey also hosts the children's talent show, Little Big Shots, which finished its third season in 2018.