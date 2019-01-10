'One Day at a Time' Season 3 Trailer: 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' Stars, Gloria Estefan & More! (VIDEO)

The Alvarez family is back for round three on Netflix as the streaming platform just released One Day at a Time's Season 3 trailer.

Set to premiere Friday, February 8, the third season features the usual suspects as well as a whole slew of guest stars. Making their debut in the trailer are a few of those familiar faces, including Brooklyn Nine-Nine stars Melissa Fumero and Stephanie Beatriz and musical icon Gloria Estefan!

Single mother Penelope Alvarez (Justina Machado) is still as involved as ever in her kids lives as they grow and experience the world. While Elena (Isabella Gomez) attempts to find the right terms for her significant other, non-binary Syd (Sheridan Pierce), Alex (Marcel Ruiz) tries to justify his vaping to his concerned mother.

Of course, fans can expect many exciting moments, including a kiss between Penelope and fellow overprotective parent Mateo (Alex Quijano). And don't count Rita Moreno's Lydia out — she's as spunky as ever, dancing around and making party plans!

If you've ever wondered what an Alvarez vacation looks like, the tail end of the trailer teases some hotel mini-bar shenanigans that would make Indiana Jones proud.

Check out all of the heart, laughs, and more in the video below and don't miss One Day at a Time when it returns February 8.

One Day at a Time, Season 3 Premiere, Friday, February 8, Netflix