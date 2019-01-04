'The Walking Dead's Austin Amelio Joins 'Fear the Walking Dead' for Another Crossover

The Walking Dead universe continues to expand as it's just been revealed that one of the original show's stars is heading to its sister series Fear the Walking Dead.

Austin Amelio's Dwight will be part of Fear's fifth season after a noticeable absence in Season 9 of The Walking Dead. According to Comicbook.com, Amelio's new role on Fear will remain consistent with the show's prequel timeline as he joins fellow former Walking Dead star Lennie James and existing cast members Jenna Elfman, Garret Dillahunt, Maggie Grace, Alycia Debnam-Carey, Colman Domingo, and Danay Garcia.

In the spinoff's fourth season, James' character Morgan Jones was the first to jump from The Walking Dead to Fear, making him the new male lead after many of the original cast members exited, including Kim Dickens' Madison Clark.

As for Amelio's character Dwight, this will be the first time he's appeared on-screen within the universe since The Walking Dead's Season 8 finale. This comes in the wake of Dead's former lead Andrew Lincoln exiting the series, as his character Rick Grimes heads off to a slew of crossovers and other projects.

In many ways, Amelio's move to Fear is just part of the beginning in terms of what the franchise's fans should anticipate. But until any other crossover announcements are made, viewers can look forward to the back-end of The Walking Dead's ninth season! And while no premiere date for Fear the Walking Dead's fifth season has been announced at this time, it is expected to return in 2019.

