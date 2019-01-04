'Say Yes to the Nest': First Comes Marriage Then Comes Mortgage in HGTV Spinoff

Remember Cami Li? She’s the bride on Say Yes to the Dress who sent mothers everywhere into a tizzy when she insisted on a black wedding dress.

Now married to Brent, she is trading in her wedding planner for a real estate agent in the HGTV spinoff, Say Yes to the Nest! This time, the newlyweds are making the first major purchase of their life together — a house.

Viewers will witness the give-and-take in the dynamics of the couple's relationship as they choose the location, the style, and personal amenities — an office for her, a theater room for him, and private space for her outspoken mother who plans to visit often.

On their way to happily ever after, this couple must learn to compromise so they will be able to Say Yes to the Nest! Be sure to check out a sneak peek of premiere of the six-episode season on Saturday, January 5 at 10/9c.

Say Yes to the Nest, Premieres, March 2019, HGTV