Where Were the Fraser Family Pearls in This Week's 'Outlander?'

Another major moment was missing from Outlander's most recent episode, "Down the Rabbit Hole."

In author Diana Gabaldon's fourth Outlander novel, Drums of Autumn, on which the latest season of the TV series is based, there's a scene between Brianna (Sophie Skelton) and Laoghaire (Nell Hudson), during which the redhead uses Ellen Fraser's pearls to prove that Jamie (Sam Heughan) is her father.

Jamie gifted his mother's stunning necklace to Claire (Caitriona Balfe) on their wedding night, and then she passed them down to Brianna before she went back through the stones.

Brianna and Laoghaire did have an intense argument about Claire being a "witch," but the pearls curiously weren't involved. Executive producer Maril Davis explained the necklace's absence to Entertainment Weekly.

“We actually had them in,” Davis said. “There’s a deleted scene that you’ll see on the Sony DVDs that shows that we did use the pearls. It was a decision in the editing room. Certain people had questions about why she wouldn’t use them. She could potentially buy passage if she lost her money."

Davis added that, "There were those of us who felt like she’d never obviously sell those pearls because they are sacred, but why wouldn’t she have brought them out earlier?

"There were so many questions. Also, we left out the fight between Brianna and Laoghaire because it felt a little over the top. For those reasons, we decided not to include the pearls. I’m not sure if we’ll use them later, though obviously she has them with her."

Outlander, Sundays, 8/7c, Starz