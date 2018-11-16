'Shark Tank' First Look: Women Dominate the Panel For the First Time Ever (PHOTOS)

Too long have men dominated the business arena, but not anymore on Shark Tank's latest episode!

TV Insider has an exclusive first look at three success female entrepreneurs — Spanx inventor Sara Blakely, real estate mogul Barbara Corcoran, and "Queen of QVC" Lori Greiner — taking over the panel while Mark Cuban and Kevin O'Leary round it out.

"It was thrilling to have three competent women controlling the Shark Tank panel!" Corcoran said. "Although we each sized-up the various businesses from entirely different perspectives, all of us placed the greatest value on the entrepreneurs themselves and we made the smartest investments"

Sunday's episode includes four new, innovative minds, including: a pair of sisters from New Jersey whose product helps protects handbags; someone from North Carolina with an automated travel service business; an entrepreneur from California who promises to ease cleaning chores with his one-handed pull broom and dustpan; and an entrepreneur from Wisconsin who shows the Sharks how to make healthy beverages in an affordable way.

The Emmy-winning series is in its tenth season and continues to inspire new generations of inventors, investors, and entrepreneurs.

