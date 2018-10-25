Netflix's 'Beat Bugs' Returns for Season 3 With More Epic Beatles Covers! (VIDEO)

The Emmy-winning kids series, Beat Bugs, is returning to Netflix with tons of new surprises, and we have the scoop — and an exclusive first look!

The show which follows five friendly bugs — Jay, Kumi, Crick, Buzz, and Walter — who are best friends and "learn big lessons about the world around them — all from the safety of their own backyard," will return Friday, November 9.

The animated series is inspired by the music of The Beatles and incorporates songs from the Lennon/McCartney "Northern Songs" catalogue, telling uplifting stories through melody. And get excited because in Season 3, even more classic songs are featured. Some of those include "Let It Be," "Day in the Life," "Hey Jude," "Paperback Writer," "Yesterday," "Revolution," and "Long and Winding Road," and they're covered by new group of award-winning musical talents.

Listen for vocal performances by Marian Hill, Yusuf Islam (formerly Cat Stevens), Noah Kahan, Chloe Kohanski, and Welshy Arms.

Creator, writer, director and producer Josh Wakely said of the animated series, "We've heard from families around the globe that sharing the Beatles songs they grew up on with their own children by watching ‘Beat Bugs’ is a precious bonding experience.

"We have reimagined an additional 26 of the band’s best tunes with brand new recordings this season to continue to introduce them to the next generation of fans. It’s been extraordinary and humbling for myself and my team to observe the show become a global hit and we hope that families enjoy and sing-a-long as they’ve done with us the last two seasons," he added.

Watch the trailer below:

Beat Bugs, Season 3 Premiere, Friday, Nov. 9, Netflix