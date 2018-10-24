Adam Sandler's '100% Fresh' & 5 More Must-See Netflix Stand-Up Specials

Adam Sandler: 100% Fresh

Premieres Tuesday, October 23

Adam Sandler has done a lot in the last 20 years. He’s made dozens of movies. He’s recorded a few comedy albums. He’s even penned original songs for films. What the Saturday Night Live alum hasn’t done is make a new stand-up special. But that changes with 100% Fresh, the first time the comedian has invited a film crew to tape his live act since 1996’s What the Hell Happened to Me?

Expect the energetic funnyman to entertain with his signature cartoonish voices and more silly original tunes (like his famous "The Chanukah Song"). As he recently told Howard Stern, "I feel better when I have a guitar on and I’m singing."

Five more must-see acts

He who laughs last may laugh best, but you do not want to be the last one to get hip to our favorite recent showcases (we ranked ’em!), which prove how diverse and insightful the stand-up scene has become.

1. Hannah Gadsby: Nanette

More a satiric TED Talk than conventional comedy act, the Aussie’s bold, brutally honest routine dares to mine humor from tragic coming-out stories, abuse confessions and the horror show that is life for women these days.

2. Steve Martin & Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life

The longtime friends reminisce and rip on each other in between bursts of music. Short’s account of an old-time Hollywood party is a highlight.

3. Ali Wong: Hard Knock Wife

The pregnant former writer for ABC’s comedy Fresh Off the Boat holds nothing back about childbirth, racial tensions in L.A. and having to tip extra if she’s recognized at restaurants. And after this star-making set, that’s going to happen a lot more!

4. John Mulaney: Kid Gorgeous at Radio City

Don’t let the suit and tie fool you. He may look like the vanilla latte of comedy, but the former Saturday Night Live writer (and brief sitcom star) has enough weird tales of doing "white people stuff" in Connecticut to fill a near-perfect set.

5. Ricky Gervais: Humanity

The man behind the original The Office takes on Twitter trolls, food allergies, the religion vs. science debate and blasé flight attendants with his patented lack of political correctness or concern for anyone’s sensitivities.