First Look at Hallmark Channel's 2018 American Humane Hero Dog Awards (VIDEO)

It's that time of year when the Hallmark Channel honors man's best friend with the annual American Humane Hero Dog Awards, and we have your exclusive first look!

In this first promo for the event, which honors the best and brightest of our four-legged friends, hosts James Denton and Beth Stern are center stage to run the evening. Best known for his role as Mike Delfino on ABC's Desperate Housewives, Denton and TV personality and animal rights activist Stern — wife of Howard Stern — make a winning combination for this exciting night.

Airing Wednesday, October 24, the 2018 American Humane Hero Dog Awards honors seven "remarkable canines" selected by online votes. The categories honoring these pooches include: Search & Rescue, Military, Law Enforcement/Arson, Service, Therapy, Guide/Hearing, and Emergency Hero which celebrates an ordinary dog who has done something extraordinary.

Don't miss out on the event, which will also feature other stars, the dogs, and their humans. All of this and more are on display in the awards show's first promo. Watch it below:

2018 American Humane Hero Dog Awards, Wednesday, October 24, 8/7, Hallmark Channel