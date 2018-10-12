'The Haunting of Hill House' Cast Previews Their Chilling Netflix Series (VIDEO)

The Haunting of Hill House drops on Netflix on October 12, and it is a tension-filled terror, with plenty of family drama to boot.

Based on the gothic Shirley Jackson novel of the same name, the series is comprised of flashbacks to a young family's time spent in the creepy mansion — where something awful went down — and flash-forwards to the present-day Crains as they sort through their childhood trauma.

The cast, including Michiel Huisman (Steven Crain), Carla Gugino (matriarch Olivia Crain), Oliver Jackson-Cohen (Luke Crain), Victoria Pedretti (Nell Crain), Elizabeth Reaser (Shirley Crain), Henry Thomas (young Hugh Crain) and Kate Siegel (Theodora Crain), stopped by TV Insider's New York Comic Con suite to chat about the new series.

They got into what's on deck, what it was like to shoot on the expansive set, and more. Check out the interview below.

The Haunting of Hill House, Streaming Now, Netflix