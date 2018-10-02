Stars of Marvel, 'Big Little Lies' & More Share Their 'First Time' in Funny Voting PSA (VIDEO)

Election day is almost here and the stars are coming out in full force to encourage eligible citizens to cast their vote on November 6.

In a recently-released PSA from the March For Our Lives organization, TV and film stars alike are talking about their "first time"... but it's not what you think. You see, it's all in an attempt to inspire young voter turnout.

The March For Our Lives organization was created following the Parkland, Florida shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School to bring awareness to the growing number of school shootings and deter gun violence.

Their new video has recruited some serious star power including Marvel's Avengers stars Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Chadwick Boseman, Mark Ruffalo, and Don Cheadle, as well as Big Little Lies' Zoë Kravitz and actress Rosario Dawson.

The PSA really dives into the hilarious similarity between your "first time" voting, and, ahem, not voting. It's innuendo all the way in this lighthearted announcement.

Also included in the clip are the students of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and other individuals in the first-time voter demographic.

"The young leaders of the March for Our Lives movement are real life superheroes, showing the nation what hope and leadership look like. Young people have the numbers and the power to change the country, starting this midterm election," Mark Ruffalo said in a statement released with the PSA. "Register to vote today, vote on November 6th, and change the future."

For a look at the creative PSA, check out the video below.