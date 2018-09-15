What’s Streaming on Netflix? ‘Once Upon a Time,’ ‘AHS: Cult,’ & More

Once Upon a Time, Season 7

Your wish has been granted: The entire fantasy series is available to binge now that Season 7 is streaming on Netflix. The final installment of the ABC fan favorite — which aired from 2011 to 2018 — moves the action to Seattle, where Henry (Andrew J. West), the grandson of Snow White (Ginnifer Goodwin) and Prince Charming (Josh Dallas), faces a slew of new troubles, including a memory-wiping curse.

Meanwhile, a family feud rages among Cinderella (Dania Ramirez), Drizella (Adelaide Kane) and Lady Tremaine (Gabrielle Anwar). But the greatest threat may come from Rumplestiltskin (Robert Carlyle). And what role will Regina (Lana Parilla) play in all this? The last 22 episodes feature game-changing twists, including one involving Rapunzel (Meegan Warner, right). A happily ever after isn’t guaranteed for everyone!

American Horror Story: Cult, Season 7, Tuesday, Sept. 18

Stream this one with the lights on! Season 7 of the terrifying anthology series finds a troubled woman (Sarah Paulson) battling a crippling case of multiple phobias, which certainly won’t improve anytime soon now that she’s being haunted by a cult of creepy-looking clowns. Meanwhile, a string of murders plagues her small Michigan town, putting everyone on edge. Perhaps scariest of all: This season involves politics! Evan Peters, Emma Roberts, Billy Eichner and Frances Conroy also star.

Big Miracle, Sunday, Sept. 30

Whale hunters, a big-oil exec and a Greenpeace activist all working in unison sure sounds like a big miracle; it’s also one heckuva true story. Based on real events from the 1980s, the 2012 movie features Drew Barrymore (below) as environmentalist Rachel Kramer, whose ex-boyfriend (John Krasinski) asks her to help rescue whales trapped in ice in the Arctic Circle. Soon, an unlikely team of people who are normally at odds unite to save the struggling pod.

Black Panther, Available Now

Wakanda forever! Black Panther, the highest-grossing domestic film of 2018, has arrived on Netflix. Following the loss of his beloved father, T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman) inherits the strength of the mythical Black Panther to become both the king and protector of his African homeland. He doesn’t do it alone, though: He gets technical support from super-smart sister Shuri (Letitia Wright) and backup from warriors Okoye (Danai Gurira) and Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o). The fun action flick has a 97 percent approval from Rotten Tomatoes.

Dark, Season 1, Available Now

Craving something stranger than Stranger Things? Take a journey into the Dark. This German-language series, which flew under the radar when it premiered in 2017, has the spooky feel of the Winona Ryder Netflix hit and the tense pacing of serialized crime dramas.

In the village of Winden — a gloomy place with a dark forest and an ominous nuclear power plant that looms in the distance — two boys, Erik (Paul Radom) and Mikkel (Daan Lennard Liebrenz) disappear 13 days apart. Police, family and friends frantically hunt to find them, but for those investigating, it’s not as simple as tracking down some bad guys. Series writer Jantje Friese has said she and creative partner Baran bo Odar (the team behind the 2014 hit thriller Who Am I) used a time-travel twist to add “spice” to the traditional missing-persons story.

Even with that sci-fi element, Dark is, at its core, a drama about the affected families. “We really came from the characters first,” Friese told IndieWire. “Just having the floor plan we needed and knowing the connections: What are the relationships? Where is the trouble? Where is the drama?”

The short answer to that last question: everywhere. The decade-jumping series — it’s complicated, so pay close attention — features a shocking suicide that haunts loved ones left behind, a clandestine affair between two parents and a cliffhanger that sets up Season 2. Good news: Those next episodes are slated to premiere next year. —Eric Andersson

The Walking Dead, Season 8

Sunday, Sept. 23 The war against the evil Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) rages on. Rick (Andrew Lincoln) and his band of zombie apocalypse survivors — including awesomely badass Carol (Melissa McBride), katana-sporting Michonne (Danai Gurira), newly widowed Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and tough guy Daryl (Norman Reedus) — fight Negan’s marauding Saviors until the bitter end. And it’s definitely bitter: Expect some tearful goodbyes in a season that saw a tension-filled return to form for the long-running hit.

A Wrinkle In Time, Tuesday, Sept. 25

Madeleine L’Engle’s beloved young adult book comes to life in this 2018 film from Ava DuVernay. As teen Meg (Storm Reid) searches for her missing father (Chris Pine), she’ll need help from her brother Charles (Deric McCabe) and friend Calvin (Levi Miller) — not to mention the magic of Mrs. Who (Mindy Kaling), Mrs. Whatsit (Reese Witherspoon) and Mrs. Which (Oprah Winfrey). But they may not be enough to defeat the evil of The IT.

Pirates Of The Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl, Tuesday, Sept. 25

Here’s where the seafaring adventure series began! The raucous blockbuster from 2003 stars Johnny Depp as scheming pirate Jack Sparrow and Orlando Bloom as innocent blacksmith Will Turner, desperate to save his kidnapped love, Elizabeth Swann (Keira Knightley). She’s been taken hostage aboard the haunted ship The Black Pearl, whose crew is a legion of the undead, so this rescue mission will take more than just the usual sword-fighting and swashbuckling to pull off.