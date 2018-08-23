‘Murphy Brown’ Tackles Donald Trump in New Promo (VIDEO)

Cliff Lipson/CBS

Hard-hitting news journalist Murphy Brown has a lot of new material to work with, as evidenced by a new promo released by CBS.

The revived sitcom will definitely be addressing issues related to the current political environment — particularly President Donald Trump, it appears. In the short promo, we see Candice Bergen, in character as Murphy, and Joe Regalbuto, who plays Frank, texting back and forth about the president’s recent West Virginia rally.

“They played Tina Turner’s ‘Simply the Best’ before he went on,” Frank texts Murphy.

“In light of Stormy, ‘Private Dancer’ would have been better,” she types back to him.

In a second promo, Murphy and Miles (Grant Shaud), are caught texting about — guess what — Trump! This time around, she’s referring to Trump’s campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, being convicted of eight charges related to tax and bank fraud.  The two apparently had some sort of bet about what would happen to him.

Miles says she didn’t win the bet, to which Murphy disagrees. She takes a line from Rudy Giuliani and types, “Truth isn’t truth.”

During the 2018 Television Critics Association summer press tour, series creator Diane English revealed that the show will be tackling the Trump presidency and the #MeToo movement. “I don’t think there’s a woman out here that hasn’t had some experience with misogyny or misconduct. It’s a powerful movement, and we wanted to do it justice,” she said.

Murphy Brown, Series Returns, Thursday, September 27, 9:30/8:30c, CBS

