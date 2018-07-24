‘This Is Us’ Season 3 Sneak Peek Teases Early Jack & Rebecca Date (PHOTO)

It’s nearly August, and that means we’re right around two months away from the Season 3 arrival of This Is Us.

For fans who are having a hard time waiting for NBC’s tear-inducing drama, there have been plenty of behind-the-scenes photos to quench their thirst. And just this week, a new image went public showing Mandy Moore and Milo Ventimiglia in-character on set.

But this isn’t just any photo, it’s clearly an image of Jack and Rebecca in their younger years, perhaps at the start of their relationship. The shot was snapped by crew member Roxy Olin, daughter of the show’s executive producer (and Thirtysomething alum) Ken Olin.

Olin posted the photo to Twitter with the caption, “Well we stayed out all night but who wouldn’t to be with Jack and Rebecca! ❤️@TheMandyMoore @MiloVentimiglia #thisisus”

Below, you can see that Jack and Rebecca are at some sort of carnival, with all of the lights surrounding them. Who knows, maybe we can expect Jack to win Rebecca a prize at one of the game stands?

This seems to line up with previous showrunners hints that fans will see the origins of Jack and Rebecca’s relationship in Season 3.

This isn’t the only set photo to come out of filming on the new season. On the first day back, creator Dan Fogelman posted a photo of Sterling K. Brown as Randall with Susan Kelechi Watson as Beth. Meanwhile, Ventimiglia shared his own snap of Jack inside of garage in his car.

Scroll down to see these other sneak peeks and don’t forget to catch This Is Us when it returns this fall.

This Is Us, Season 3 Premiere, Tuesday, September 25, 9/8c, NBC