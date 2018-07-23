Investigation Discovery's 'The Real Story': Sneak Peek at Judy Henderson's Story (VIDEO)

The latest episode of The Real Story with Maria Elena Salinas is traveling back in time to 1982 — the year of businessman Harry Klein's murder.

Judy Henderson is the focus of the episode, "A Love to Kill For," on Monday, July 23, and she'll discuss the case and her 35-year imprisonment. A single mother at the time, Henderson's involvement in the crime was certainly perplexing.

In the exclusive sneak peek below, Henderson — who was released from prison in December 2017 — gets emotional recounting the night the murder occurred as she shares incriminating details about her boyfriend at the time.

The true crime series, The Real Story, re-examines cases from the past to see if there's anything new to be found from those who were convicted of murder and other crimes.

Below, watch as Henderson gives a timeline of that fateful night that would change her life forever. And catch the full episode tonight on Investigation Discovery!

The Real Story with Maria Elena Salinas, Mondays, 10/9c, ID