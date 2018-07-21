'Supergirl' Unveils First Season 4 Trailer at Comic-Con 2018 Panel (VIDEO)
There is no rest for Supergirl!
After saving the world from Reign and losing her man, the high-flying Kara Danvers (Melissa Benoist) isn't getting a day off from the drama anytime soon. During the CW show's panel at Comic-Con 2018 in San Diego today, fans got a look at a Season 4 sizzle reel that sets up more trouble for the caped hero than just the Russian doppelgänger we were teased at the end of Season 3.
In fact, depending on how the show's gender-flip adaptation of the Superman comic storyline "Red Son" plays out, Kara and her squad might benefit from having a second super-powered type around. After all, Smallville vet Sam Witwer is coming in to cause alien-hunting trouble as new series regular Agent Liberty.
Check out the business in this exclusive first look:
Supergirl, Season 4 Premiere, Sunday, October 4, 8/7c, The CWAlertMe