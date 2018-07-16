'Outlander' Losing Major Player After Season 4

Jessica Napoli
Starz

It's a sad day for Outlander fans.

Over the weekend, the series' Emmy-nominated costume designer, Terry Dresbach, announced she's leaving the show after four seasons.

Dresbach, who's married to Outlander executive producer Ronald D. Moore, revealed the news on Twitter, saying she's stepping down from the coveted position to focus on her health and spend more time with her kids.

Dresbach has been at the costuming helm of the time-traveling drama since its premiere (in 2014) and has created tens of thousands of costumes, spanning multiple decades and countries, for the show.

Not to worry though; she says she's found someone very capable to take over the job.

Besides Outlander, Dresbach has designed costumes for shows such as Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Carnivàle for which she earned an Emmy nom in 2004 — and The Shield.

Outlander, Season 4, November 2018, Starz

