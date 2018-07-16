'Outlander' Losing Major Player After Season 4

It's a sad day for Outlander fans.

Over the weekend, the series' Emmy-nominated costume designer, Terry Dresbach, announced she's leaving the show after four seasons.

Since S4 will be my last season, and our gang has safely arrived T Fraser’s Ridge, this seems like a perfect time.

So, go now and look at what is already there to see. — Outlander Costume (@OutlanderCostum) July 15, 2018

Dresbach, who's married to Outlander executive producer Ronald D. Moore, revealed the news on Twitter, saying she's stepping down from the coveted position to focus on her health and spend more time with her kids.

This is not easy. It is incredibly emotional and difficult. But my kids. They are 19 and 17. They were 14 and 12 when I went to Scotland for 3 mos. — Outlander Costume (@OutlanderCostum) July 15, 2018

Dresbach has been at the costuming helm of the time-traveling drama since its premiere (in 2014) and has created tens of thousands of costumes, spanning multiple decades and countries, for the show.

Its been 6 years. I want to be with my family. I am spent, exhausted, worn out. Concerned about my health — Outlander Costume (@OutlanderCostum) July 15, 2018

Not to worry though; she says she's found someone very capable to take over the job.

I have worked hard to find someone to take over that I think is very gifted and talented — Outlander Costume (@OutlanderCostum) July 15, 2018

Besides Outlander, Dresbach has designed costumes for shows such as Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Carnivàle — for which she earned an Emmy nom in 2004 — and The Shield.

Outlander, Season 4, November 2018, Starz