TV News Roundup: 'High Castle' Teaser Trailer, 'Dirty John' Casting, & More News

ALL YOUR MUST-KNOW THURSDAY TV NEWS:

Fall Premiere

It’s time for change. #ResistanceRises pic.twitter.com/JRujGVIk8o — The Man in the High Castle (@HighCastleTV) July 11, 2018

Season 3 of the Amazon series, Man in the High Castle, is returning this fall to the streaming service with new showrunner Eric Overmyer. And don't worry, the show has already been renewed for a fourth season.

New Arrivals

We're partnering with Wondery to launch a first-of-its-kind multiplatform miniseries, “Dirty John” https://t.co/5JsDAQnfgq pic.twitter.com/HGbyigtMJU — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) August 9, 2017

Bravo's upcoming series, Dirty John, based on the popular podcast adds two to its cast: Julia Garner (Ozark) and Juno Temple (Vinyl).

They're going to play Connie Britton’s character's daughters. Eric Bana is set to star as the main man, John Meehan.

Hostess With The Mostest



Meredith Vieira is set to host 25 Words or Less, a new game show which will debut on August 6. It's going to run for three weeks on Fox’s stations in cities such as New York, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Dallas, Atlanta, Minneapolis, Phoenix, Orlando, and Charlotte.

If the show performs well, it'll get nationally distributed in Fall 2019.

Top Secret

Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio will be joining NBC's Blindspot in Season 4 as Madeline Burke. Her role is recurring, but other details are being kept under wraps.

Previously, Mastrantonio has had guest spots on Limitless, Grimm, and Netflix's The Punisher.

Blindspot, Season 4 Premiere, Friday, October 12, 8/7c, NBC