'Shine On With Reese': Details on Reese Witherspoon's First Unscripted Series

Reese Witherspoon is expanding her TV empire far beyond Big Little Lies!

In addition to her HBO hit, the powerhouse producer and actress has miniseries Little Fires Everywhere in the works at Hulu, and now, she's heading up her first unscripted series!

AT&T and Witherspoon's production company Hello Sunshine announced Tuesday that they're launching two new female-driven series: Shine On with Reese, debuting July 17, and The Home Edit’s Master the Mess, premiering September 4.

Both shows will be available on DirectTV, DirectTV NOW, and U-Verse with the launch of the Hello Sunshine Video On Demand (VOD) channel.

Shine On with Reese — click here for a sneak peek! —will feature the stories of extraordinary women — including a number of big-name musicians, actresses, and entrepreneurs — who forged their own way to success. The release reads, "Watch as [Witherspoon] uncovers what inspires, motivates and gives joy to each of these trailblazers, and hear their perspectives on ambition, work, family and hopes for the future."

Among those featured that viewers can look forward to seeing are: country icon Dolly Parton, Oscar-nominated director Ava DuVernay, singer Pink, Spanx founder Sara Blakely, actress America Ferrera (Superstore), chart-topper Kacey Musgraves, Olympian Abby Wambach, and more.

"I am thrilled to have such like-minded, creative collaborators at AT&T to help Hello Sunshine pursue our mission of elevating and showcasing the voices of women that we have such admiration and respect for," said Witherspoon. "I am so excited for the world to experience the stories from our partnership with AT&T, which are set to be equal parts entertaining, inspiring, thought-provoking and unabashedly real."

Come September, viewers can also catch home organization show Master the Mess, starring Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin, the hilarious duo from the Nashville-based design and declutter business, The Home Edit. The two tackle pantries, closets, bathrooms, and laundry rooms of families looking to transform their lives beyond just their homes.

Shine On with Reese, Premiere, Tuesday, July 17, DirectTV, DirectTV NOW, and U-Verse via the Hello Sunshine VOD channel

Master the Mess, Premiere,Tuesday, September 4, DirectTV, DirectTV NOW, and U-Verse