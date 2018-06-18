Find out What 'Bachelor' Star Corinne Olympios Thinks About Becca's Season & More (VIDEO)

Corinne Olympios is a bona fide reality TV star.

The former Bachelor contestant, who vied for Nick Viall's heart on Season 21 of the dating competition show, has a number of new projects in works including an upcoming book, new clothing line, and popular podcast, "So Random."

She sat down with Celebrity Page to chat about her growing empire and what she thinks about Bachelorette Becca's new season currently airing.

"I'm watching ... I like her," she said.

As for the drama surrounding many of the contestants' pasts, Corinne says she "was really surprised" a guy came on the show after "hooking up" with one of Becca's friends.

Of course, she's referring to Colton Underwood admitting that he "hung out" with Tia Booth before coming on Becca's season.

Check out more of what Corinne had to say in the the interview below:

