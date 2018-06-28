Roush Review: 'A Very English Scandal' Serves Viewers But Not Justice

Matt Roush
Review Sophie Mutevelian/Blueprint Television Ltd

Corruption of the soul blots the fabled handsomeness of Hugh Grant as the embattled central figure of A Very English Scandal. Unlike ABC’s own now-shuttered Scandal, this is riveting because it’s absolutely true.

With rare economy over three witty and jauntily devastating episodes, writer Russell T Davies (Torchwood) and director Stephen Frears (The Queen) adapt John Preston’s book about Jeremy Thorpe (Grant), a politician of monstrously hypocritical character.

'Goliath,' 'Suits' and More Coming to Amazon in June 2018

'Goliath,' 'Suits' and More Coming to Amazon in June 2018

Plus Oscar nominated films 'Lady Bird' & 'The Disaster Artist' join Prime Video.

From 1967 to 1976, he led Parliament’s Liberal Party — when he wasn’t secretly and haplessly plotting to kill his pesky ex-lover, Norman Scott (a typically brilliant Ben Whishaw).

Clueless Norman, a ragamuffin who just wants his national insurance card, threatens Thorpe’s well-honed public image with his repeated entreaties, never dreaming of the lethal consequences.

When a hit goes awry, Norman takes his story public, resulting in a sensational trial that sends Thorpe into deeper, soul-chilling denial. Justice may not be served, but the lucky viewer is.

A Very English Scandal, Series Premiere, Friday, June 29, Amazon Prime Video

AlertMe