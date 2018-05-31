‘Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt’ Season 4: When Does the Second Half Premiere?

As fans of Netflix's Tina Fey-Robert Carlock comedy Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt are binging the first half of its fourth season, the streaming service has made a big announcement about the remaining episodes.

On May 31, just one day after new episodes were added to Netflix, the service has revealed that Season 4's second half will be released on January 25, 2019. As with the first half of the season, this round will consist of six episodes.

Starring Ellie Kemper as the titular "Mole Woman," alongside Tituss Burgess, Jane Krakowski, and Carol Kane, Season 4 finds these favorite characters branching out with new jobs and ambitious projects with no shortage of hilarity. The multi-Emmy-nominated show has been a hot topic as rumors of a potential Kimmy Schmidt film continue to fly.

This news is sure to give fans plenty of time to prepare for the big goodbye in 2019, and thankfully it's less than a year away. Until then, there are plenty of fudging good episodes from the first three-and-a-half seasons to watch.

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Season 4, Part 2, Friday, January 25, 2019, Netflix