Billboard Music Awards 2018: Watch the Best Performances of the Night (VIDEO)

In the midst of May sweeps, the 2018 Billboard Music Awards aired on NBC last night. And if you weren't able to tune in due to the influx of TV finales, you missed out on some pretty big musical moments!

We knew the Kelly Clarkson-hosted awards show was going to be jam-packed with must-see performances, and it didn't disappoint. You had powerhouse divas Christina Aguilera and Demi Lovato teaming up on their new duet "Fall in Line," the big reunions of Salt-N-Pepa and En Vogue, and, of course, Janet Jackson's big comeback moment as she received the Icon Award.

But that's not all! Whether you skipped the show or are just itching for a rewatch, scroll down for the best performances of the night:

Janet Jackson, "Nasty"/"If"/"Throb" Medley

Christina Aguilera & Demi Lovato, "Fall in Line"

Salt-N-Pepa ft. En Vogue & Kelly Clarkson, "Shoop"/"Let's Talk About Sex"/"Push It"/"Whatta Man"

Ariana Grande, "No Tears Left To Cry"

Jennifer Lopez ft. Cardi B & DJ Khaled, "Dinero"

Kelly Clarkson, 2017-'18 Hits Medley



Shawn Mendes & Khalid, "Youth"