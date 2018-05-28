'America's Got Talent' Judge Simon Cowell Reveals Season 13 Secrets

As the curtain rises on Season 13 of America’s Got Talent, expect another round of entertaining performances and heartbreaking stories.

"I like to think, 'Don’t fix what’s not broken,'" creator and judge Simon Cowell says. "But there may be some surprises in the live shows." Cowell returns alongside judges Howie Mandel, Mel B and Heidi Klum, and host Tyra Banks as singers, magicians, and more compete for a $1 million prize.

And don’t be shocked if another skilled youngster comes out on top, following last year’s ventriloquist Darci Lynne Farmer and 2016 singer Grace VanderWaal, both of whom won the show at age 12. "We see people of all ages, but the kids continue to impress us," Cowell says. "This year there is one kid who I think is an absolute star."

While America’s Got Talent is known for its wow factor, keep the tissues within reach too. One violinist’s story will certainly cue audience sniffles. "He has a nerve disease where he is slowly losing feeling in his limbs," Cowell explains. "He wasn’t even supposed to be playing at this point but is just fighting through. He’s incredible. I think a lot of people will be inspired."

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

NBC also just announced the winter spinoff America’s Got Talent: The Champions, which will bring together fan favorites from both the U.S. and international incarnations of the show for an all-star competition. But for now, you can beat the heat with the American version. Promises Cowell: "We have a great season ahead."

America’s Got Talent, Season premiere, Tuesday, May 29, 8/7c, NBC