Cheerio! 'The Bold And The Beautiful' Gains a New Avant From Overseas in 'Riverdale' Alum Adain Bradley

The Bold and the Beautiful’s Avant clan is expanding!

Actor Adain Bradley is joining the show as Alexander Avant, a nephew of Julius Avant (Daytime Emmy-winner Obba Babatundé), and, therefore, cousin to Maya (Karla Mosley) and Nicole (Reign Edwards).

Alexander is half-British and was raised in England by Julius’ brother and his wife. Watch for Alexander to arrive in Los Angeles looking for his American family. He’ll be carrying a big secret with him, too, when he makes his debut on Tuesday, June 12.

The actor, who was born in Kansas and raised in the United Kingdom, appeared on two episodes of Riverdale in season one as the character Trev Brown.

