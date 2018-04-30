How and When to Watch Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's Royal Wedding

We're less than one month away from the most anticipated wedding of 2018 — Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Royal Wedding.

The high-profile couple is gearing up to say 'I do' at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on Saturday, May 19. The service will begin at Noon U.K. time — or, for us Americans, 7 a.m. EST/4 a.m. PST.

And here's how and where to watch the ceremony on television in the United States (updates will be added as more coverage is announced:

ABC

ABC News will air special coverage of the Royal Wedding featuring GMA anchor Robin Roberts and World News Tonight anchor David Muir. Their live coverage will begin on Good Morning America on Saturday, May 19 (5:00 – 10:00 a.m. EDT), from Windsor, England.

They will be joined by "GMA weekend anchor and The View co-host Paula Faris; correspondents Deborah Roberts, James Longman, Adrienne Bankert; contributors Imogen Lloyd Webber, Victoria Murphy, Omid Scobie and British biographer Andrew Morton," according to a press release. They will comment and report on the arrivals, ceremony, carriage ride, and various celebratory actives happening in Windsor and London.

"20/20 will also provide in-depth coverage of the royal wedding with primetime specials on Friday, May 18 (10:00 – 11:00 p.m. EDT), and Saturday, May 19 (10:00 – 11:00 p.m. EDT), with Muir anchoring and correspondent Deborah Roberts reporting from Windsor," the announcement continued.

NBC

The Today Show will cover the wedding with live reporting and commentary on May 19 beginning at 4:30 a.m. EDT featuring Today co-anchors with Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb. They will be located at "an exclusive vantage point overlooking Windsor Castle."

They will be joined in the U.K. by Megyn Kelly, Al Roker, Kathie Lee Gifford and Sheinelle Jones.

Plus, another team of NBC News correspondents, including Kelly Cobiella, Rehema Ellis, Stephanie Gosk and Keir Simmons, will be reporting on every Royal Wedding detail in both Windsor and London.

CBS

The network is starting its coverage at 4 a.m. EDT from Windsor, England. Journalist and Royal Family author Tina Brown is set to join This Morning co-anchor Gayle King and Entertainment Tonight co-host Kevin Frazier live. CBS's live-streaming site, CBSN, will reportedly be broadcasting coverage online beginning at 4 a.m.

BBC America

BBC America announced it will air the wedding as a live and direct simulcast of BBC One's coverage. "The live broadcast will begin Saturday morning and an encore presentation of the wedding will air later in the day on May 19th," according to a press release.