Fans Upset Over How 'The Simpsons' Addressed Apu Stereotype Controversy

In a recent The Simpsons episode, the controversy surrounding one of its characters, Apu Nahasapeemapetilon, a South Asian quick-mart owner, was finally addressed—but the way it was done wasn't sufficient for many fans.

The Fox series was responding to the 2017 documentary created by filmmaker and comedian Hari Kondabolu called The Problem with Apu. In his film, Kondabolu argues that the character of Apu is culturally insensitive and perpetuates negative stereotypes of Indian and South Asian-American people.

The documentary reignited debate about the responsibility of the media, and how minorities are typically depicted in unfair ways on the small screen.

The scene in question starts with Marge reading Lisa a bedtime story but she's reworked the storyline to reflect the cultural awareness evident in 2018 society. Lisa says there's "no point" in the story's plot anymore and continues, "It’s hard to say. Something that started decades ago and was applauded and inoffensive is now politically incorrect. What can you do?"

The show then cuts to a framed photo on her nightstand of Apu with Bart's line "Don’t have a cow."

Kondabolu responded on Twitter:

Wow. “Politically Incorrect?” That’s the takeaway from my movie & the discussion it sparked? Man, I really loved this show. This is sad. https://t.co/lYFH5LguEJ — Hari Kondabolu (@harikondabolu) April 9, 2018

In “The Problem with Apu,” I used Apu & The Simpsons as an entry point into a larger conversation about the representation of marginalized groups & why this is important. The Simpsons response tonight is not a jab at me, but at what many of us consider progress. — Hari Kondabolu (@harikondabolu) April 9, 2018

As did other fans:

#TheSimpsons completely toothless response to @harikondabolu #TheProblemWithApu about the racist character Apu: "Something that started decades ago and was applauded and inoffensive is now politically incorrect... What can you do?" pic.twitter.com/Bj7qE2FXWN — Soham (@soham_burger) April 9, 2018

And to have Lisa deliver the line... they are so unwilling to be in the wrong that they used the character who is least likely to say something like that. — Miranda George (@MirandaGeorge) April 9, 2018

I think the fact that they put this "argument" in the mouth of Lisa's character, the character who usually champions the underdogs and is supposed to be the most thoughtful and liberal, is what makes this the most ridiculous (as in worthy of ridicule) and toothless response. — Wakanda Kamau Bell (@wkamaubell) April 9, 2018

Beyond sad... they even threw this in for good measure pic.twitter.com/qjYthF0ckz — Soham (@soham_burger) April 9, 2018

What did you think of the way the show addressed the issue? Sound off in the comments below.