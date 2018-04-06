'Brooklyn Nine-Nine': 'Fargo's Allison Tolman Takes on Captain Holt (VIDEO)

Has the always-intimidating Captain Holt (Andre Braugher) finally met his match?

In an exclusive clip from Sunday, April 8's all-new Brooklyn Nine-Nine, "The Puzzle Master," Holt encounters his new competition in the race for NYC Police Commissioner.

Meet Captain Olivia Crawford, played by guest star Allison Tolman—who you may remember from her Season 1 star-making work on Fargo, which earned her both Emmy and Golden Globe nominations. Now that the previous commissioner has retired, Captain Crawford is Holt's main adversary for the gig.

And Crawford is quick to point out Holt's older age.

Watch them spar below:

