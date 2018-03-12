Sneak Peek at the Lea Thompson-Directed ‘American Housewife’ Episode (PHOTOS)

Samantha Westfall
Comments
ANDREW RAWSON (DIRECTOR OF PHOTOGRAPHY), LEA THOMPSON (DIRECTOR)
Exclusive
ABC/Michael Ansell

American Housewife

 More

Lea Thompson is returning to the small screen—to direct, that is!

The Caroline in the City alum is stepping behind the camera for a special Season 2 episode of ABC’s American Housewife and we have an exclusive first look at the actress hard at work.

My TV Obsessions: 'American Housewife's Katy Mixon Reveals Her Comedy Idols
Related

My TV Obsessions: 'American Housewife's Katy Mixon Reveals Her Comedy Idols

The ’80s icon directed March 14’s “The Venue,” which sees Katy (Katie Otto) enlisting Angela (Carly Hughes) for legal advice. You see, the suburban mom is hoping to convince Chloe Brown Mueller (Jessica St. Clair) to sign off on the venue for the Spring Gala. Unfortunately, her plan backfires, as Angela cozies up to Chloe instead.

This is Thompson’s third foray into directing for a TV series. She previously worked on four episodes of Freeform’s Switched at Birth and three episodes of ABC’s The Goldbergs.

See more photos of her on-set below:

American Housewife, Wednesday, March 14, 9:31/8:31c, ABC

American Housewife - ABC

American Housewife where to stream

American Housewife




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
David Del Rio as Billy Martinez in 'Matlock' Season 1
1
‘Matlock’s David Del Rio Fired Over Alleged Sexual Assault Against Costar
GREY’S ANATOMY - “Only the Strong Survive” - After the catastrophic hospital explosion, Grey Sloan’s staff scrambles to save not only their patients’ lives but also their own. Confronted with impossible surgical decisions and emotional turmoil, they fight to preserve life amid devastation. THURSDAY, OCT. 9 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT) on ABC. (Disney/Anne Marie Fox) NATALIE MORALES
2
‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Boss Explains That Major Death & the ‘Drastic Impact’ Ahead
Mariska Hargitay as Capt. Olivia Benson, Octavio Pisano as Det. Joe Velasco — 'Law & Order: SVU' Season 27 Episode 3
3
How ‘Law & Order: SVU’ Just Wrote Out Velasco
David and Katherine Del Rio and Leah Lewis
4
David Del Rio’s Wife Katherine Hits Out at Leah Lewis Amid Sexual Assault Allegations
Elisabeth Hasselbeck and Rosie O'Donnell
5
‘The View’ Feud Explodes: Tearful Elisabeth Hasselbeck Begs Rosie O’Donnell to ‘Stop Lying’