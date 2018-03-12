Lea Thompson is returning to the small screen—to direct, that is!

The Caroline in the City alum is stepping behind the camera for a special Season 2 episode of ABC’s American Housewife and we have an exclusive first look at the actress hard at work.

The ’80s icon directed March 14’s “The Venue,” which sees Katy (Katie Otto) enlisting Angela (Carly Hughes) for legal advice. You see, the suburban mom is hoping to convince Chloe Brown Mueller (Jessica St. Clair) to sign off on the venue for the Spring Gala. Unfortunately, her plan backfires, as Angela cozies up to Chloe instead.

This is Thompson’s third foray into directing for a TV series. She previously worked on four episodes of Freeform’s Switched at Birth and three episodes of ABC’s The Goldbergs.

See more photos of her on-set below:

American Housewife, Wednesday, March 14, 9:31/8:31c, ABC